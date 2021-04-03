UK reports 10 more COVID deaths, 3,423 new cases

LONDON: Britain reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Saturday (Apr 3), the lowest daily figure since early September, and 3,423 new cases.

Official data also showed 31,301,267 people had received their first shot of a COVID vaccine.

