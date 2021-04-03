UK reports 10 more COVID deaths, 3,423 new cases

People socially distance as they walk across London Bridge, in London
FILE PHOTO: People socially distance while walking across London Bridge as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions begin to ease, allowing groups of 6 to meet up outside starting from Monday March 29, in London, Britain, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON: Britain reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Saturday (Apr 3), the lowest daily figure since early September, and 3,423 new cases.

Official data also showed 31,301,267 people had received their first shot of a COVID vaccine.

Source: Reuters

