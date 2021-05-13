UK reports 2,284 further COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

NHS workers are seen next to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile testing unit in Tower Hamlets,
FILE PHOTO: NHS workers are seen next to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile testing unit in Tower Hamlets, London, Britain, May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON: Britain reported on Wednesday (May 12) a further 2,284 cases of coronavirus and an additional 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The total number of people who have received a first vaccine dose now stands at 35,722,461, equivalent to 67.8per cent of the adult population.

Source: Reuters

