UK reports 2,284 further COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths
LONDON: Britain reported on Wednesday (May 12) a further 2,284 cases of coronavirus and an additional 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
The total number of people who have received a first vaccine dose now stands at 35,722,461, equivalent to 67.8per cent of the adult population.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram