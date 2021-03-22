UK reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest daily number since October

LONDON: The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom fell to 33 on Sunday (Mar 21), the lowest figure since Oct. 5 and down from peaks of well over 1,000 daily cases in January and February, official data showed.

The number of new confirmed cases was 5,312, while the seven-day total number of cases was 38,145, down 4.4per cent on the previous seven-day period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 27.6 million, well over half the adult population. A total of 2.3 million have had both doses.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram