UK reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,907 infections

LONDON: Britain reported seven new coronavirus deaths and a further 1,907 infections on Saturday (May 1), taking the total number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test to 127,524, according to daily government figures.

The number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine rose to 34.346 million from 34.216 million reported the day before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of new infections in the past week is 10.9per cent lower than the week before at 15,360.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram