UK reports 8,125 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily total since February
LONDON: Britain reported 8,125 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Jun 11), an increase of 732 from a day earlier and the highest daily total since Feb 26, government statistics showed.
The government reported 17 further deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
