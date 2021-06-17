UK reports biggest daily rise in COVID cases since Feb. 19

People walk past an information board, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Bolton
People walk past an information board, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bolton, Britain, Jun 16, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble)

LONDON: Britain reported its biggest daily rise in new cases of COVID-19 in nearly four months, government figures showed on Thursday, after 11,007 new infections were recorded, up from 9,055 the day before.

The number of new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test rose to 19 from 9 reported on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

