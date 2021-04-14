UK reports daily COVID-19 cases up slightly at 2,491

COVID-19 vaccinations in London
People wait to receive an injection with a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Baitul Futuh Mosque, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, on Mar 28, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)
LONDON: Britain reported 2,491 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, government data showed, up slightly from 2,472 on Tuesday.

A further 38 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, meaning there were 234 deaths between Apr 8 and 14, an increase of 9.3 per cent compared with the previous seven days.

A total of 32.37 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus and 8.17 million people had received a second dose.

Source: Reuters

