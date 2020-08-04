UK reports second-highest COVID-19 cases since June

LONDON: Britain's health ministry reported 938 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the second-highest daily total since June, taking the cumulative number of positive test results to 305,623.

The most recent peak in cases came on Jul 29, when health ministry data show there were 995 positive tests, the highest number since Jun 16.

