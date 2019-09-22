UK will respect Supreme Court ruling on suspension of parliament: Foreign minister

LONDON: Britain will accept the Supreme Court's upcoming ruling on whether the government's decision to suspend parliament was lawful, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday (Sep 22).

"Of course we will respect whatever the legal ruling is from the Supreme Court, whether it's tomorrow or later in the week," Raab told the BBC.

Asked whether the government would consider suspending parliament for a second time - a move some have mooted as a way to force through Brexit on Oct 31 - Raab said "Let's wait and see what the first judgement decides and then we'll understand the lie of the land."