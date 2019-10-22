UK reviewing diplomatic immunity rules after fatal US car crash
LONDON: Britain is reviewing the rules which allowed a US diplomat's wife to leave the country after she was involved in a fatal car crash, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday (Oct 21).
Harry Dunn, 19, died after a car driven by Anne Sacoolas collided with his motorbike near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire in central England used by the US military.
"I have already commissioned a review of the immunity arrangements for US personnel and their families at Croughton," Raab told the House of Commons.
"As this case has demonstrated, I do not believe the current arrangements are right and the review will look at how we can make sure that the arrangements at Croughton cannot be used in this way again."