UK's daily COVID-19 death toll falls to 17, a six-month low

LONDON: The United Kingdom's daily death toll from COVID-19 fell to 17 on Monday (Mar 21), the lowest figure in about six months, official data showed.

Figures showed 17 people had died within 28 days of having received a positive test for the disease, and that deaths in the last seven days were down 42 per cent on the week before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While deaths have dropped sharply in recent weeks, daily new cases have remained steady at around 5,000 to 6,000 this month. The data showed 5,342 new cases were recorded on Monday. The seven-day figure was down 4.7 per cent.

Britain has the fifth worst death rate in the world at 126,155 but a fast start to the vaccine rollout has helped it recover from an aggressive second wave of the pandemic.

The official data showed 28 million people had received their first dose, well over half the population, and 2.3 million had received their second.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram