UK's Hunt says UK will keep up pressure over Hong Kong, denies supporting violent protests

LONDON: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday that he had not backed violent protests in Hong Kong after Chinese state media blamed interference by Western governments for unrest in the former British colony.

"Let me clear what I said. I said that I condemned, and we as the United Kingdom, condemn all violence and that people who supported the pro-democracy demonstrators would have been very dismayed by the scenes they saw," Hunt told BBC radio.

He repeated that there would be "consequences" if Beijing breached commitments it made about rights in Hong Kong when Britain handed over control.

Hunt declined to specify but said "you keep your options open".



"What I wanted to do was to make the point clearly that this isn't something that we would just gulp and move on - this would be a very serious issue for the UK," he said.



Hunt said authorities had to deal with the root causes of the protests over a now-suspended extradition Bill in Hong Kong. He also said there was no reason why good relations between Britain and China could not continue.

After Hunt first warned of "serious consequences" on Tuesday, the Chinese foreign ministry hit back by accusing him of indulging in a colonial fantasy.

China's ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming gave a press conference on Wednesday demanding Britain stop interfering and warning it risked "further damaging" bilateral ties.

The envoy was summoned to the foreign ministry in London later on Wednesday.

Hunt repeated on Thursday that he does not support the violent protesters who stormed Hong Kong's parliament, but said they should not be dealt with by "repression".

"We see this situation as a very worrying situation. And we're just asking very simply for that (Hong Kong return) agreement that we have with China from 1984 to be honoured," he said.