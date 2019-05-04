UK's May should announce leaving date after election losses: Iain Duncan Smith

World

UK's May should announce leaving date after election losses: Iain Duncan Smith

Britain&apos;s Conservative MP Smith appears on BBC TV&apos;s The Andrew Marr Show in London
Britain's Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain March 24, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Bookmark

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May should announce her departure date following poor local election results, former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith said on Saturday (May 4), renewing an earlier call for her to go before this month's European elections.

Theresa May was now a "caretaker prime minister", Duncan Smith told LBC radio.

May needed to set an immediate date for her departure, or a committee of senior Conservative members of parliament should do it for her, LBC reported him as saying.

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark