UK's Queen Elizabeth joins first public video conference call to mark carers week

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth has taken part in her first public video conference call to mark Carers Week, adding another first for the British monarch during her long reign.

Elizabeth and her daughter Anne spoke to four carers who have the primary responsibility of looking after family members to hear about their experiences and lives during the COVID-19 outbreak and the challenges the pandemic has brought.

"Interesting listening to all your tales and stories," the 94-year-old queen said. "I'm very impressed by what you have achieved already. I'm very glad to have been able to join you today."

The video was released on Thursday (Jun 11) to mark Carers Week and highlight the sacrifices made by the approximately 7 million unpaid carers in the United Kingdom, many of whom have had to take on extra roles during the lockdown brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Buckingham Palace released audio of a telephone call the queen made to thank nurses for their work during the pandemic, another first for the British monarch during her 68-year reign.



