UK says COVID-19 cases down 4.6% in past week

LONDON: Britain reported 1,712 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday (Apr 25), government data showed, meaning there were 17,063 new cases between Apr 19 and 25, a fall of 4.6 per cent compared with the previous seven days.

A further 11 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day decrease to 12.6 per cent.

A total of 33.67 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus and 12.59 million people had received a second dose.

