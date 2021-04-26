UK says COVID-19 cases down 4.6% in past week

UK says COVID-19 cases down 4.6% in past week

Visitors to Greenwich Park pose for photographs with cherry blossom trees as lockdown restrictions
Visitors to Greenwich Park pose for photographs with cherry blossom trees as lockdown restrictions are eased amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, on Apr 25, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

LONDON: Britain reported 1,712 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday (Apr 25), government data showed, meaning there were 17,063 new cases between Apr 19 and 25, a fall of 4.6 per cent compared with the previous seven days.

A further 11 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day decrease to 12.6 per cent.

A total of 33.67 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus and 12.59 million people had received a second dose.

Source: Reuters

