UK says deeply concerned by Zimbabwe election violence

Britain's government said on Saturday that it was deeply concerned by violence following Zimbabwe's elections and by the "disproportionate response from the security forces."

"We have urged all parties to work together to ensure calm," Harriett Baldwin, minister of state for Africa, said in a statement. "It is vital that any appeals against the results or the process are handled swiftly and impartially."

