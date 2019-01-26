UK says Nigeria judge suspension risks perceived credibility of polls

LONDON: Britain expressed concern on Saturday over the suspension of Nigeria's top judge by President Muhammadu Buhari, three weeks ahead of a Feb. 16 presidential election.

"We are compelled to observe that the timing of this action, so close to national elections, gives cause for concern," a British government statement said.

Advertisement

"It risks affecting both domestic and international perceptions on the credibility of the forthcoming elections."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by William Maclean)