UK's Johnson to suspend parliament until Oct 14, limiting debate before Brexit

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday (Aug 28) that the suspension of parliament would be extended until Oct 14 - just two weeks before the UK is set to leave the EU - enraging anti-Brexit MPs.

MPs will return to London later than in recent years, giving pro-EU lawmakers less time than expected to thwart Johnson's Brexit plans before Britain is due to leave the European Union on Oct 31.

Johnson, who has vowed to take Britain out of the EU without a divorce deal if necessary, has set an Oct 14 date for the Queen's Speech - the formal state opening of a new session of parliament.

"We need to get on with our domestic agenda and that is why we are announcing a Queen's Speech for Oct 14," Johnson said in a television interview broadcast.



He is due to attend one last European Union summit three days later.

While suspending parliament ahead of a Queen's Speech is the historical norm in Britain, the decision to limit parliamentary scrutiny weeks before the country's most contentious policy decision in decades prompted an immediate outcry.



The pound slumped almost 1 per cent versus the dollar and euro on the news, as investors saw it as a sign that a no-deal Brexit - and the prospect of a hit to Britain's economy - was more likely.

"This action is an utterly scandalous affront to our democracy," Tom Watson, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, said on Twitter. "We cannot let this happen."



Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman Tom Brake tweeted: "The mother of all parliaments will not allow him to shut the people's parliament out of the biggest decision facing our country. His declaration of war will be met with an iron fist."

The Green MP Caroline Lucas called it a "constitutional outrage".

On Tuesday, lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit met to discuss ways they could use parliamentary procedure to force Johnson to seek a delay to Brexit.



Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, said Wednesday would go down as a "dark one indeed for UK democracy" unless politicians join forces next week to stop the prime minister.

Parliament returns from its summer break on Sep 3 and had been expected to sit for two weeks before breaking up again to allow political parties to hold their annual conferences. Typically it begins sitting again in early October.

Asked about criticism from MPs that they were being denied time to debate and vote on Brexit, Johnson said: "That is completely untrue. If you look at what we're doing, we're bring forward a new legislative programme.

"There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial Oct 17 (European Union leaders') summit, ample time in parliament for MPs to debate the EU, to debate Brexit and all the other issues, ample time."

British lawmakers are likely to vote on Johnson's legislative plans on Oct 21 and 22.

