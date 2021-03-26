UK talking to vaccine manufacturers to address pinch points

LONDON: Britain is in constant contact with the manufacturers of its vaccines to understand and address any potential pinch points in supply, a spokesman for the health department said on Thursday (Mar 25).

"From the outset we have been clear that supply will vary over time, but we remain on course to offer a first vaccine to over 50s by mid-April and all adults by the end of July," the spokesman said, when asked about AstraZeneca's delivery schedules of shots to Britain.

"We are confident in our vaccine supplies and are in constant contact with the manufacturers to understand and address any potential pinch points."

