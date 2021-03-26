UK talking to vaccine manufacturers to address pinch points

World

UK talking to vaccine manufacturers to address pinch points

FILE PHOTO: Britain&apos;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a vaccination centre at Cwmbran Stad
FILE PHOTO: A woman receives an Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination centre at Cwmbran Stadium in Cwmbran, South Wales, Britain February 17, 2021. Geoff Caddick/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Bookmark

LONDON: Britain is in constant contact with the manufacturers of its vaccines to understand and address any potential pinch points in supply, a spokesman for the health department said on Thursday (Mar 25).

"From the outset we have been clear that supply will vary over time, but we remain on course to offer a first vaccine to over 50s by mid-April and all adults by the end of July," the spokesman said, when asked about AstraZeneca's delivery schedules of shots to Britain.

"We are confident in our vaccine supplies and are in constant contact with the manufacturers to understand and address any potential pinch points."

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark