UK to set out details on making workplaces safer as lockdown unwind begins

World

UK to set out details on making workplaces safer as lockdown unwind begins

UK coronavirus
People enjoy ice creams outside a bakery in Brick Lane, as the lockdown continues due to the coronavirus outbreak, in London. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: The British government will on Tuesday (May 12) set out details on how to make workplaces safer as some businesses start to return to work after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan to exit the coronavirus lockdown.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the business ministry would set out details of how employers could make workplaces safer.

"This stuff isn't straight forward but we'll be coming forward with a huge amount of more detail on how to make work places safe today," Hancock said.

"We work not only with employers but also with the trade unions who last night called what we're coming out with a step forward."

Hancock said the novel coronavirus reproduction number - R0 or "R nought" - was in the middle of the 0.5 to 0.9 range.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark