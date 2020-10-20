UK to start one-hour COVID-19 tests at airports

LONDON: Passengers will undergo a one-hour coronavirus test before flying out of the United Kingdom under plans to open up international travel, London's Heathrow airport said Tuesday (Oct 20).

Rapid tests will be introduced from Tuesday at Heathrow Airport to allow travellers to enter countries where a negative COVID-19 test result is needed to skip quarantine.

The LAMP saliva test, which does not have to be processed in a laboratory, will cost £80 (US$102) per passenger and is available initially for passengers flying to Italy and Hong Kong from Terminals two and five.



The COVID-19 test will provide results more quickly than those used by Britain's state-run National Health Service, according to the Heathrow test providers - aviation services company Collinson and logistics firm Swissport.

The testing facilities will initially be open for four weeks and could be extended depending on passenger demand.

Passengers will be asked to register online for the test before travelling to Heathrow, which is based west of the British capital.

Collinson and Swissport described the tests as a "critical step" in the aviation sector's recovery, "restoring traveller confidence and reopening routes from the UK to the rest of the world".

Italy and Hong Kong require passengers to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test prior to departure, a statement added.



However the British government last week removed Italy from its travel corridor list, meaning travellers from the country have to quarantine on entering the UK.



Passengers arriving in Britain from Italy, San Marino and the Vatican State now have to self-isolate for 14 days, under new guidance that came into force Sunday.



Italy joined other major tourist destinations on the list, including France and Spain, as a second wave of coronavirus sweeps Europe and triggers stricter curbs on public life.



New British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle on Monday urged the UK government to end the quarantining of passengers arriving from abroad in order to boost tourism and kick-start economic growth.

Airlines including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Cathay Pacific are among the first to be offering the facility to passengers in Terminals 2 and 5, Financial Times reported.

Last week, Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said his coronavirus testing plans would get more people flying in the months ahead.



