UK to start one-hour COVID-19 tests at airports: Report

LONDON: Passengers will undergo a one-hour coronavirus test before flying out of the United Kingdom under plans to open up international travel, The Times reported on Tuesday (Oct 20).

Rapid tests will be introduced from Tuesday at Heathrow Airport to allow travellers to enter countries where a negative COVID-19 test result is needed to skip quarantine, the newspaper said.

Testing will begin initially for travellers going to Hong Kong and Italy, Times said.

According to the report, passengers require to book a test in advance at a cost of 80 pounds (US$103).

Heathrow Airport did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters.

Last week, Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said his coronavirus testing plans would get more people flying in the months ahead.



