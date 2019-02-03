UK trade minister Fox says EU 'irresponsible' to refuse to reopen Brexit deal

LONDON: It would be irresponsible for the European Union to refuse to reopen negotiations over Britain's exit deal, British trade minister Liam Fox said in an interview aired on Sunday (Feb 3).

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she is seeking changes to the Withdrawal Agreement she negotiated with Brussels in order to win the support of parliament, but the EU has said the deal cannot be renegotiated.



Advertisement

"Are they really saying that they would rather not negotiate and end up in a 'no deal' position?," Fox told Sky News in a pre-recorded interview. "It is in all our interests to get to that agreement and for the EU to say we are not going to even discuss it seems to me to be quite irresponsible."

