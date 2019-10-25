Two more arrested over 39 dead bodies in truck: UK police

LONDON: British police said on Friday (Oct 25) they had arrested two more people in connection with the 39 dead bodies found in a truck.

A man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington in northwest England, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffick people and 39 counts of manslaughter, they said.

"We have carried out warrants in Cheshire as part of the investigation into 39 bodies being discovered in a lorry trailer in Grays," said Essex Police in a statement.



A 25-year-old lorry driver remains in custody on suspicion of murder, they added. He was arrested on Wednesday, and a warrant of further detention was granted on Thursday.

Late on Thursday, British authorities moved 11 of the victims to a hospital mortuary from a secure location at docks near to the industrial estate in Grays about 30km east of London where the bodies were found.

Postmortem examinations were beginning to determine how exactly they died while forensic experts sought to identify the deceased, which police warned would be a lengthy process.

"We continue to work to ensure that the dignity of victims and respect for their loved ones are at the forefront of our investigation," said the police.



British authorities had said that all the victims are believed to be Chinese nationals.



On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said British police were still carrying out verification work and at present are not able to confirm the nationalities of the deceased.



The Chinese Embassy in London said it had sent a team to Essex.

"We hope that the British side can as soon as possible confirm and verify the identities of the victims, ascertain what happened and severely punish criminals involved in the case," Hua told a daily news briefing.

For years, illegal immigrants have attempted to reach Britain stowed away in trucks, often from the European mainland. In 2000, 58 Chinese were found dead in a tomato truck at the port of Dover.

China's Global Times, which is published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said in a Friday editorial that Britain should bear some responsibility for the deaths.