Vietnam police arrest 2, questioning others over UK truck deaths

Police in Vietnam arrested two people and summoned others for questioning on Friday (Nov 1) on suspicion of involvement in the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in the back of a truck in Britain last week, authorities said.

After 10 Vietnamese families reported their relatives missing, fearing they were among the 39 victims, Ha Tinh regional police launched a criminal investigation into suspected human trafficking, the statement posted on their website said.

Two people have been arrested and others brought in for questioning, it said. The investigation would also look at similar incidents that occurred over the last five years.

On Oct 26, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered an investigation into alleged human trafficking activities after British police said at least some of the truck dead may have come from the Southeast Asian country.



A Northern Irish man is facing multiple counts of manslaughter charges in relation to the discovery of the bodies, Irish broadcaster RTE said on Friday.

Eamon Harrison, 23, appeared in court in Dublin to face 41 charges after the endorsement of a European Arrest Warrant, RTE said.

Earlier on Friday, British police said they were hunting two brothers from Northern Ireland who were described as being crucial to their investigation.