UK urges end to violence in Tigray

World

UK urges end to violence in Tigray

FILE PHOTO: Woman carries an infant as she queues in line for food, at the Tsehaye primary school,
FILE PHOTO: A woman carries an infant as she queues in line for food, at the Tsehaye primary school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Bookmark

LONDON: Britain urged all parties to pull back from the violence in Tigray and allow humanitarian workers access to the area on Thursday (Jul 1), after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire earlier this week.

"We welcome the Government of Ethiopia’s announcement of a humanitarian ceasefire in Tigray and urge all other parties to the conflict to make similar announcements," a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.

"The violence must now stop and unfettered humanitarian access granted. Eritrean forces should also leave Tigray."

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark