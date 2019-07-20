UK voices 'extreme disappointment' to Iran over seized tanker

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he told his Iranian counterpart Saturday (Jul 20) of his "extreme disappointment" after Iran seized a UK-flagged tanker in the Gulf in contradiction of previous assurances.

In a tweet, Hunt said he had spoken to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif "and expressed extreme disappointment that having assured me last Sat(urday) Iran wanted to de-escalate situation they have behaved in the opposite way."

