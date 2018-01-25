Ukraine finance minister expects next IMF tranche in may - IFX Ukraine

KIEV: Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk on Thursday said he expected Ukraine would receive the long-delayed next tranche of loans under a US$17.5 billion (12.2 billion pounds) International Monetary Fund programme in May, news agency Interfax Ukraine reported.

On Wednesday, President Petro Poroshenko and IMF chief Christine Lagarde met for what they called constructive talks about the implementation of reforms mandated by the programme.

