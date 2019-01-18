Ukraine foreign minister says arms talks with US ongoing

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Friday that arms negotiations were ongoing with the United States.

Asked about the prospect of the U.S. selling lethal weapons to Ukraine, Klimkin said: "We are now conducting such negotiations. I cannot talk about individual systems. This is a confidential issue."

"We are talking about a very serious strengthening of the defence capabilities of both our armed forces and our defence sector as a whole," he told reporters at a press conference.

