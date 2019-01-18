Ukraine foreign minister says arms talks with US ongoing

World

Ukraine foreign minister says arms talks with US ongoing

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Friday that arms negotiations were ongoing with the United States.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Klimkin holds an annual news conference in Kiev
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin speaks during an annual news conference in Kiev, Ukraine January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Bookmark

KIEV: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Friday that arms negotiations were ongoing with the United States.

Asked about the prospect of the U.S. selling lethal weapons to Ukraine, Klimkin said: "We are now conducting such negotiations. I cannot talk about individual systems. This is a confidential issue."

"We are talking about a very serious strengthening of the defence capabilities of both our armed forces and our defence sector as a whole," he told reporters at a press conference.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark