Ukraine government to extend COVID-19 lockdown measures until Aug 31, soften curbs

KYIV: Ukraine's government will vote on Wednesday (Jun 16) to extend COVID-19 lockdown measures until Aug. 31, but plans to ease some of the restrictions, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

Shmygal said all Ukrainian regions are now in the "green zone" but the country "must be ready for any development".

On Monday, Ukraine registered its lowest daily number of new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours for nearly a year.

Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has been among the most affected European countries, with around 2.23 million COVID-19 cases and 51,847 deaths as of June 16.