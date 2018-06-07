Ukraine parliament to vote on finance minister's dismissal on Thursday - MP

KIEV: The Ukrainian parliament will vote on Thursday on whether to dismiss Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk, President Petro Poroshenko's representative in parliament said.

The prime minister has asked parliament to dismiss Danylyuk after a public spat.

Poroshenko's representative, Iryna Lutsenko, told reporters that members of his parliamentary faction would meet at 1500 (1200 GMT) and vote on Danylyuk after that.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)