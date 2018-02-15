Ukraine parliament will adopt anti-corruption court law by May - speaker

The Ukrainian parliament should adopt a law to create an anti-corruption court before May, its speaker told the head of an International Monetary Fund mission to Kiev on Thursday.

Slow progress in establishing an independent court to deal with corruption cases has been one of the main obstacles to the disbursement of loans under a US$17.5 billion (£12.4 billion) aid-for-reforms programme from the Fund.

Parliamentary Speaker Andriy Parubiy told IMF mission chief Ron van Rooden that the relevant bill would be included in parliament's agenda at the end of February.

"He (Parubiy) forecast it would be adopted before May," a statement posted on the parliament's website said.

Establishing the court, sticking to gas price commitments and implementing sustainable pension reform are the key conditions Ukraine must meet to qualify for the next loan tranche of around US$2 billion from the IMF.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gareth Jones)

