Ukraine president hopes to launch anti-corruption court in July

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a meeting of the country's Security and Defence Council in Kiev, Ukraine May 2, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko hopes Ukraine can start setting up a special anti-corruption court in July after parliament passes necessary legislation, he told reporters on Tuesday.

Setting up such a court is key to Kiev securing more aid under a US$17.5 billion programme from the International Monetary Fund, but the legislation has met with resistance in parliament and undergone hundreds of amendments.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

