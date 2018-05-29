Ukraine president hopes to launch anti-corruption court in July

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko hopes Ukraine can start setting up a special anti-corruption court in July after parliament passes necessary legislation, he told reporters on Tuesday.

KIEV: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko hopes Ukraine can start setting up a special anti-corruption court in July after parliament passes necessary legislation, he told reporters on Tuesday.

Setting up such a court is key to Kiev securing more aid under a US$17.5 billion programme from the International Monetary Fund, but the legislation has met with resistance in parliament and undergone hundreds of amendments.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)