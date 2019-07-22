Ukraine president's party declares winning majority in parliament

KIEV: Servant of the People, the party of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, could win a majority in the new parliament, a senior party official said on Monday (Jul 22).

Under Ukraine's mixed election system, half of the seats in the 450-member parliament are chosen on the basis of party lists and the rest in first-past-the-post constituency races.

Oleksandr Korniyenko said Servant of the People could win 121-122 seats in the party list voting and 125-127 seats in the constituencies following Sunday's parliamentary election.