Ukraine president's wife hospitalised after contracting COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2019. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS
KYIV: The wife of Ukraine's President, Olena Zelenska, was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus and her condition was stable, the presidential office said on Tuesday (Jun 16).

Zelenska said last week she had tested positive for coronavirus, while her husband Volodymyr Zelenskiy and their two children had tested negative.

