Ukraine president's wife hospitalised after contracting COVID-19

KYIV: The wife of Ukraine's President, Olena Zelenska, was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus and her condition was stable, the presidential office said on Tuesday (Jun 16).

Zelenska said last week she had tested positive for coronavirus, while her husband Volodymyr Zelenskiy and their two children had tested negative.

