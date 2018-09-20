Ukraine president sees risk of Russia sanctions softening

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday that there was a risk of international sanctions on Russia being softened.

KIEV: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday that there was a risk of international sanctions on Russia being softened.

Addressing parliament, he said making concessions to the Kremlin before Russia had handed the Crimea region back to Ukraine would be a defeat for international law.

"We will consistently oppose attempts to ease the sanctions pressure on Russia," he said. "But know that there is a risk of softening (sanctions)."

