Ukraine to impose sanctions on Russian oligarchs - president

Ukraine will impose sanctions on Russian oligarchs including Oleg Deripaska, following the lead of penalties ordered by the United States, President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a joint a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A new round of U.S. sanctions, announced on Friday, target officials and business people around Russian President Vladimir Putin, in response to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

