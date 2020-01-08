Ukrainian airliner with 170 aboard crashes in Iran

DUBAI: A Boeing 737 plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, the Fars news agency tweeted on Wednesday (Jan 8).



Ten ambulances were sent to the crash site, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.



Advertisement

Advertisement

However, all on board the Ukrainian passenger plane were killed, Iran's Red Crescent said.



"Obviously it is impossible that passengers 'on flight PS-752' are alive," the head of Red Crescent told ISNA, adding that 170 passengers and crew had boarded the plane.

Initial reports had put the number of passengers and crew aboard the ill-fated flight at 180.

The site where the Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed. (Photo: Twitter/Iranian Red Crescent Society)

Rescue workers from Iran's Red cross stand at the crash site (Photo: Twitter/Iranian Red Crescent Society)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ukraine International Airline Flight 752 was scheduled to take off at 5.12am Tehran time and was heading to Kiev, according to Flighradar flight tracker.

The actual departure time was delayed for almost an hour at 6.12 am.

We are following reports that a Ukrainian 737-800 has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran. #PS752 departed Tehran at 02:42UTC. Last ADS-B data received at 02:44UTC. https://t.co/qXWHUPGDTu pic.twitter.com/vuAi6TOqTp — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 8, 2020

BBC correspondent, Ali Hashem, posted a tweet purportedly of the crash; the video in the tweet shows a plane in flames mid-flight before crashing into the ground in a fireball.

#Breaking First footage of the Ukrainian airplane while on fire falling near #Tehran pic.twitter.com/kGxnBb7f1q — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) January 8, 2020





This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

