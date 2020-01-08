More than 140 victims in plane crash were from Iran, Canada: Ukraine foreign minister

KIEV: There were 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians on board the Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran, said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko on Wednesday (Dec 8).

Detailing the casualties on Twitter, he also said there were 11 Ukrainians on board including nine crew, 10 from Sweden, four passengers from Afghanistan, three from Germany, and three from Britain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Наразі нам відома наступна інформація щодо країн походження загиблих в катастрофі #PS752:

Іран - 82;

Канада - 63;

Україна - 2 + 9(екіпаж);

Швеція - 10;

Афганістан - 4;

ФРН - 3;

Велика Британія - 3.

Висловлюємо наші співчуття. Українська влада продовжує розслідування. — Vadym Prystaiko (@VPrystaiko) January 8, 2020

The Boeing 737, which was bound for Kiev, crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport and burst into flames, killing all 176 people aboard.



Most passengers were in transit, the airline said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rescue team members with people check the debris from a plane crash belonging to Ukraine International Airlines after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Rescue team members with people check the debris from a plane crash belonging to Ukraine International Airlines after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Ukraine's embassy in Iran, citing preliminary information, said the plane had suffered engine failure and the crash was not caused by "terrorism".

State broadcaster IRIB said on its website that one of the plane's two black boxes - the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder - had been found.



GOOD SAFETY RECORD

The plane that crashed was a three-year-old Boeing 737-800NG, air tracking service FlightRadar24 said.

"The last scheduled maintenance of the aircraft took place on Jan 6, 2020," the airline said.

People check the debris from a plane crash belonging to Ukraine International Airlines after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Rescue workers from Iran's Red cross stand at the crash site (Photo: Twitter/Iranian Red Crescent Society)

A spokesman for the manufacturer said it was gathering more information.

The 737-800 is one of the world’s most-flown models with a good safety record and does not have the software feature implicated in crashes of the 737 MAX. Boeing grounded its 737 MAX fleet in March after two crashes that killed 346 people.

The 737-800's twin engines are made by CFM International, a US-French venture co-owned by General Electric and France’s Safran.

The site where the Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed. (Photo: Twitter/Iranian Red Crescent Society)

Modern aircraft are designed and certified to cope with an engine failure shortly after take-off and to fly for extended periods on one engine. However, an uncontained engine failure releasing shrapnel can cause damage to other aircraft systems.

Under international rules overseen by the United Nations, Iran is responsible for leading the crash investigation.

Ukraine would be involved and the United States would usually be accredited as the country where the jet was designed and built. France, where the engine maker CFM has half its activities, may also be involved.

With relations between Washington and Tehran mired in crisis, there was no immediate word on whether the US National Transportation Safety Board would be involved in the investigation.

