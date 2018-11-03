UN aid trucks reach remote Rukban camp in Syria - local council member

AMMAN: A United Nations aid convoy on Saturday reached the Rukban refugee camp in Syria, next to the border with Jordan, where thousands of people are stranded in the desert, a member of the camp's local council said.

"The first convoys have entered the camp," said Abu Abdullah, a member of the civilian council that runs the camp and has coordinated with the U.N. on humanitarian aid convoys.

(Reporting By Suleiman al-Khalidi; writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Mark Heinrich)