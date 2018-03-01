A Pakistani man held at the U.S. Guantanamo Bay detention facility since 2006 should be released immediately and given a right to compensation, the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said on Wednesday.

GENEVA: A Pakistani man held at the U.S. Guantanamo Bay detention facility since 2006 should be released immediately and given a right to compensation, the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said on Wednesday.

The detention of Ammar al Baluchi is arbitrary, breaches international human rights law and has no legal basis, said a written opinion by the group of five independent experts, who report to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

