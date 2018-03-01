UN body says Guantanamo detention of Pakistani has no legal basis

World

UN body says Guantanamo detention of Pakistani has no legal basis

A Pakistani man held at the U.S. Guantanamo Bay detention facility since 2006 should be released immediately and given a right to compensation, the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A guard opens the gate at the entrance to Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at
FILE PHOTO: A guard opens the gate at the entrance to Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong/File Photo

Bookmark

GENEVA: A Pakistani man held at the U.S. Guantanamo Bay detention facility since 2006 should be released immediately and given a right to compensation, the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said on Wednesday.

The detention of Ammar al Baluchi is arbitrary, breaches international human rights law and has no legal basis, said a written opinion by the group of five independent experts, who report to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark