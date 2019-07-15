UN calls for hundreds of millions in more aid to fight Ebola

World

UN calls for hundreds of millions in more aid to fight Ebola

Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak could last much longer and cost far more in money and lives unless U.N. member states inject hundreds of millions of dollars now, U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told Reuters on Monday.

U. N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) Mark
FILE PHOTO: U. N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) Mark Lowcock, addresses the United Nations Security Council at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Speaking before a meeting in Geneva to raise funds for the response to Congo's worst recorded Ebola outbreak, Lowcock also called on U.N. member states to help end violence in the area.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Peter Graff)

Source: Reuters

