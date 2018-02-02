UN calls for release of Reuters journalists in Myanmar

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The United Nations human rights office called on Friday on Myanmar authorities to release two detained Reuters journalists, a day after they were denied bail.

"We repeat the calls for their immediate release and for the charges to be dropped," U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a Geneva news briefing. "We are alarmed at the serious erosion of freedom of expression in Myanmar."

