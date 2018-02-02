UN calls for release of Reuters journalists in Myanmar
The United Nations human rights office called on Friday on Myanmar authorities to release two detained Reuters journalists, a day after they were denied bail.
GENEVA: The United Nations human rights office called on Friday on Myanmar authorities to release two detained Reuters journalists, a day after they were denied bail.
"We repeat the calls for their immediate release and for the charges to be dropped," U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a Geneva news briefing. "We are alarmed at the serious erosion of freedom of expression in Myanmar."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Peter Graff)