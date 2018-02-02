UN calls for release of Reuters journalists in Myanmar

World

UN calls for release of Reuters journalists in Myanmar

The United Nations human rights office called on Friday on Myanmar authorities to release two detained Reuters journalists, a day after they were denied bail.

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police during a break at a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Bookmark

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights office called on Friday on Myanmar authorities to release two detained Reuters journalists, a day after they were denied bail.

"We repeat the calls for their immediate release and for the charges to be dropped," U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a Geneva news briefing. "We are alarmed at the serious erosion of freedom of expression in Myanmar."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Peter Graff)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark