UN calls for Syria ceasefire, says it is 'very possible'

GENEVA: The United Nations is pursuing diplomacy at the highest level to get a ceasefire in Syria, where the besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta is at breaking point and Idlib governorate is a catastrophe, a senior U.N. official said on Tuesday.

"What we would like to see is an immediate ceasefire – and I think that’s very possible, we’ve had it before, it’s not pie in the sky," Ramesh Rajasingham, U.N. deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Peter Graff)