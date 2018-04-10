UN chief says countries need to rise to challenge of climate change

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that countries need to rise to the challenge of climate change.

Guterres, speaking at the Chinese Boao Forum for Asia on Hainan island, said that while globalisation had helped reduce poverty, vast numbers of people had been left behind and he wanted a fairer outcome.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk)