UN chief says countries need to rise to challenge of climate change

World

UN chief says countries need to rise to challenge of climate change

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that countries need to rise to the challenge of climate change.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) durin
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 8, 2018. Parker Song/Pool via REUTERS

Bookmark

BOAO, China: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that countries need to rise to the challenge of climate change.

Guterres, speaking at the Chinese Boao Forum for Asia on Hainan island, said that while globalisation had helped reduce poverty, vast numbers of people had been left behind and he wanted a fairer outcome.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark