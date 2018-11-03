UN chief says violence in Yemen must end, urges good faith talks

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for an end to the violent conflict in Yemen, with immediate halt around cities and critical infrastructure, and urged "good faith" talks without preconditions among all sides.

REUTERS: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for an end to the violent conflict in Yemen, with immediate halt around cities and critical infrastructure, and urged "good faith" talks without preconditions among all sides.

"Violence must stop everywhere," Guterres said in remarks to reporters at the United Nations. All sides in the conflict must also allow commercial and humanitarian imports of food, fuel and other essentials, he added.

Advertisement

(Reporting by David Alexander; Writing by Susan Heavey)