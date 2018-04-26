UN chief taps Swiss ambassador to Germany as Myanmar envoy -sources

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has tapped Switzerland's Ambassador to Germany, Christine Schraner Burgener, to be his special envoy on Myanmar, U.N. sources said on Wednesday.

Myanmar has faced international criticism over actions Rohingya Muslims that have sent nearly 700,000 members of the minority community fleeing to Bangladesh. The United Nations, United States, Britain and others have described the operation as ethnic cleansing, which Myanmar has denied.

In December the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution asking Guterres to appoint a U.N. special envoy on Myanmar.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)